FairGame Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.35 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 15th. FairGame has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $2.35 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FairGame has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001882 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 68.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006341 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00071599 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

