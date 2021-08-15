Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fanhua’s earnings. Fanhua reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fanhua will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fanhua.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $167.13 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 19.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of FANH stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fanhua in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fanhua by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fanhua during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fanhua by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 94,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fanhua by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,258,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fanhua

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

