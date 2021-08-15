Fantom Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last week, Fantom has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a market capitalization of $885.42 million and $46.20 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00059089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.00 or 0.00875362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00109557 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00044482 BTC.

About Fantom

FTM is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

