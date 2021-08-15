Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Fastly posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 375%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.11. 2,600,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,271,715. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fastly has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $136.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $690,573.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $260,073.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,740,584.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,795,709 in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,352 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 2,074.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 202,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 193,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.