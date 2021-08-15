Fear (FEAR) Price Reaches $1.39 on Top Exchanges

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, Fear has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fear has a total market cap of $9.08 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear coin can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00002973 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00058240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.11 or 0.00864691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00108465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00044590 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

Fear is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.