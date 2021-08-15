Fear NFTs Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.72 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fear NFTs

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

