Feellike Price Tops $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,314.07 and $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00047995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00131373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.11 or 0.00154525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,991.24 or 0.99941003 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.84 or 0.00875397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.39 or 0.07076279 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feellike

