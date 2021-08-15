Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $0.51 on Exchanges

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $380.72 million and approximately $29.06 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001074 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00059438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.64 or 0.00872367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00107886 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00044459 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars.

