Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) is Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Armor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.89. The stock had a trading volume of 152,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,347. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $86.03 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.55.

