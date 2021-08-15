Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 1,254.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,737 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.56. The stock had a trading volume of 117,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,293. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.37. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $57.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

