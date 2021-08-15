Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FQAL traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,296. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $51.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.07.

