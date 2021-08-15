Filecash (FIC) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.97 Million

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Filecash has a total market cap of $3.97 million and $452,770.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecash coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Filecash has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00048404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00130189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00155064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,012.81 or 0.99963341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $403.91 or 0.00877507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.68 or 0.07079529 BTC.

About Filecash

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash . Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Filecash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecash using one of the exchanges listed above.

