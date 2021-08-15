Filecoin (FIL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $629.83 Million

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $6.92 billion and approximately $629.83 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $71.70 or 0.00154704 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00049104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00130951 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,425.00 or 1.00171372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.02 or 0.00876066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.74 or 0.07104748 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 96,493,268 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

