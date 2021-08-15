Financial Analysis: 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) versus Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of Blue Apron shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Blue Apron shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Blue Apron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 6.85 -$12.53 million N/A N/A Blue Apron $460.61 million 0.21 -$46.15 million ($3.06) -1.36

1stdibs.Com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Apron.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 1stdibs.Com and Blue Apron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67 Blue Apron 0 1 1 0 2.50

1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus price target of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 90.93%. Blue Apron has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 122.89%. Given Blue Apron’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than 1stdibs.Com.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Blue Apron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A Blue Apron -12.76% -93.73% -26.69%

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats Blue Apron on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb. It serves college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application primarily in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

