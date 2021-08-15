Financial Comparison: Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) & Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.2% of Cloudera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Red Violet shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Cloudera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Red Violet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cloudera and Red Violet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cloudera -16.43% -2.58% -1.41% Red Violet -4.11% -7.60% -6.41%

Risk & Volatility

Cloudera has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Violet has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cloudera and Red Violet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cloudera 0 4 1 0 2.20 Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cloudera presently has a consensus price target of $15.60, indicating a potential downside of 1.83%. Given Cloudera’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cloudera is more favorable than Red Violet.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cloudera and Red Violet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cloudera $869.26 million 5.34 -$162.73 million ($0.16) -99.31 Red Violet $34.59 million 9.31 -$6.81 million N/A N/A

Red Violet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cloudera.

Summary

Cloudera beats Red Violet on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc. engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk. The company serves financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, and telecommunication companies; law enforcement and government agencies; and collections, corporate security, and investigative law firms, as well as solutions used for purposes, such as identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. Red Violet, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

