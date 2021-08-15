FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Short Interest Down 57.8% in July

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the July 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS FNGR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.24. 58,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,189. The company has a market cap of $168.41 million and a PE ratio of -32.62. FingerMotion has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $17.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. The company offers telecommunication providers' products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and RCS platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

