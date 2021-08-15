FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Short Interest Down 57.8% in July

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the July 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS FNGR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.24. 58,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,189. The company has a market cap of $168.41 million and a PE ratio of -32.62. FingerMotion has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $17.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.
