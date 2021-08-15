Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Update

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the July 15th total of 218,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.6 days.

Shares of FINGF opened at $27.48 on Friday. Finning International has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.7179 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.68.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FINGF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.81.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

