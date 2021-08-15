Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Update

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the July 15th total of 218,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.6 days.
Shares of FINGF opened at $27.48 on Friday. Finning International has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.7179 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.68.
About Finning International
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.
See Also: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.