FIO Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.81 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 15th. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $74.34 million and $6.81 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 771,188,647 coins and its circulating supply is 339,978,103 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

