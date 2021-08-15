Fireball (FIRE) Market Capitalization Achieves $134,357.32

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded up 62.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Fireball has a total market capitalization of $134,357.32 and approximately $123.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fireball coin can now be bought for $6.82 or 0.00014299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fireball has traded 81.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000438 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00136123 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Fireball Profile

FIRE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,698 coins. The official website for Fireball is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fireball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

