Firo (FIRO) Price Reaches $7.04

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, Firo has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Firo coin can now be purchased for about $7.04 or 0.00015323 BTC on popular exchanges. Firo has a total market cap of $85.86 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00021358 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded 69.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,193,317 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.