First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 242,100 shares, an increase of 93.2% from the July 15th total of 125,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 403.5 days.

Shares of FCXXF stock remained flat at $$14.48 on Friday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.63.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

