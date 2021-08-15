First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 97,175 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 53,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $96.60 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.52 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.29.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,777 shares of company stock worth $4,229,589 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

