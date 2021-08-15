First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 460.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,422,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period.

SKYY opened at $106.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.27. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $74.42 and a 52 week high of $112.02.

