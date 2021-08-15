First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the July 15th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

FV opened at $47.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.97. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $48.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,624,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,340,000 after buying an additional 35,798 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 161,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period.

