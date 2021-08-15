First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 371,900 shares, an increase of 123.5% from the July 15th total of 166,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 217,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IFV opened at $24.10 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31.

