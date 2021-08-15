First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the July 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

LEGR stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $43.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 39,087 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,967,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 994.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 39,989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,511,000.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.