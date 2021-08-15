First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Down 58.1% in July

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 58.1% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1,296.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 107,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 100,186 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $7,075,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 105.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 37,549 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after buying an additional 37,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,444,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,647,000 after buying an additional 33,193 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

NASDAQ:FEX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,483. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $89.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.17.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.