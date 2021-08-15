First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,499,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,039,000 after acquiring an additional 89,265 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,976,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,538,000 after acquiring an additional 408,472 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7,179.1% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,784,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,466 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,222,000 after acquiring an additional 50,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 643,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,339,000 after acquiring an additional 174,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.51. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $57.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.