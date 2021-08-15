First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 122.6% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of FMY stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.80. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $14.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

