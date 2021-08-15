First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 122.6% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of FMY stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.80. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $14.25.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%.
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.