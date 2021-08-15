First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Short Interest Down 59.9% in July

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund in the second quarter valued at $140,000.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

Shares of FIV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 75,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,253. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $9.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.