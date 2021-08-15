First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the July 15th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $17.77 and a one year high of $30.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

