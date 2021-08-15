First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) by 287.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,096 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEED. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 255.2% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 613,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 440,810 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,982,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,666,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,425,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,850,000.

DEED opened at $26.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.99. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $26.59.

