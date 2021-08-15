First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Short Interest Update

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNDV. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 61.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.