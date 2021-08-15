FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSV. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $189.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.59. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $112.68 and a fifty-two week high of $191.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $831.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.20 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of FirstService by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

