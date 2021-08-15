Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Decreased by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,887,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 696,600 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 4.7% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 1.19% of Fiserv worth $843,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.62. 1,981,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,842. The company has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.