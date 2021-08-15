Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,284 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,697 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Norfolk Southern worth $166,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NSC shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $268.92 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.02. The company has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.