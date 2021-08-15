Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,392 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Align Technology worth $264,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $34,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,049 shares of company stock worth $22,138,280. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $691.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $633.96. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.52 and a 52-week high of $714.15. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

