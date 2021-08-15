Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,236 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ServiceNow worth $183,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,387,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,737,000 after purchasing an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,926,000 after purchasing an additional 92,788 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.90.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $24,807,495. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $587.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a PE ratio of 699.81, a P/E/G ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $553.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $432.10 and a one year high of $608.78.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

