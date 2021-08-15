Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 895,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,473 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $352,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO opened at $409.96 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $295.04 and a twelve month high of $409.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $397.65.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.