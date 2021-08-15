Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,158,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 5.76% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $216,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFI opened at $52.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.26. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $52.74.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

