Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,733,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 230,902 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $183,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,492,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,228,008,000 after buying an additional 7,476,405 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,581,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,542 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,328,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $86,779,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 295.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,452,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $70.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.45.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

