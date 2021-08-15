Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 254,436 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,590,892 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,436 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of ConocoPhillips worth $340,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 37.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,374 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Argus lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.44. The company has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.