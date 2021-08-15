Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 7,776 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 567,951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of McDonald’s worth $131,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $238.82 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

