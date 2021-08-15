Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,349,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 145,086 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of HDFC Bank worth $391,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDB opened at $76.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. Analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

