Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,530,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 204,647 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Hess worth $308,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,526,956,000 after buying an additional 662,329 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Hess by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after purchasing an additional 926,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,889,000 after purchasing an additional 171,507 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,733 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Hess by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,239,000 after purchasing an additional 840,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,338.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HES shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Shares of HES stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of -129.52 and a beta of 2.22.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.