Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $100.16 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,353,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.93% of Marathon Oil worth $100,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRO stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.69.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -13.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.