Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $263.88 Million Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,139,272 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria worth $263,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,421,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after buying an additional 168,135 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 575,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 67,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

