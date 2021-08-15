Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $402.36 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,581,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,906 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 26.04% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $402,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EUFN. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $191,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $193,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $219,000.

EUFN opened at $20.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

