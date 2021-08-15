Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 606,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,422 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 10.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $197,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 395.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $488,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 197.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

XLG opened at $341.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $329.49. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $249.34 and a 12-month high of $341.19.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

