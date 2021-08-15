Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 26,841 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,834 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,841 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Autodesk worth $181,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,209 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125,415 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $1,300,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 10.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $332.78 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $335.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.20.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.05.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

